Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

