DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 20,777 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown University bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,981,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

