DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 523.9% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DSL opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $13,124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,452 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 50.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 212,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,308 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

