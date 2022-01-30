Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.99. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Dover stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.