Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) & Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Critical Contrast

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Duck Creek Technologies and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.57%. Zenvia has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 277.68%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Zenvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 12.12 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -298.63 Zenvia $83.36 million 2.76 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -4.22% 0.57% 0.50% Zenvia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Zenvia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

