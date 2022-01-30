Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.38. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$122.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.