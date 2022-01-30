Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

