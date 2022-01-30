Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.