Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17,000.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

