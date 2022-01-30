Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

