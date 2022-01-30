Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

