East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

