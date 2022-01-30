EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $198.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

