easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 680.76.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

