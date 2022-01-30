eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 213.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

