Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $255,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

