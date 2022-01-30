Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

