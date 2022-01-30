Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECIFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several research firms have commented on ECIFY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

