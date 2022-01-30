Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of ESI opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

