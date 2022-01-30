Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELOX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 245,529 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

