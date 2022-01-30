Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $282.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.21 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.82 and a 200 day moving average of $312.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

