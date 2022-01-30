Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

