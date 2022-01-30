Empirical Finance LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.