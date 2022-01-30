Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.44 and its 200 day moving average is $410.69. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $317.46 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.