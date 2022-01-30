Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $26.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.37 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 in the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. 186,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.