Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.37.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.78 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

