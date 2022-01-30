Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

EFX stock opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

