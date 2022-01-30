Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.91 and traded as low as C$6.97. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 825,223 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.06.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,366,774.99.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

