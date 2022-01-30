Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 42,220 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $44,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

