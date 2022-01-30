Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 196.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $335.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

