Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $32.06 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day moving average is $229.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.