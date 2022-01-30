Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.70 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $36,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $79,326,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

AJG stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

