Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 918,256 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

