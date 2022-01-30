Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 12,843 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,310 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.