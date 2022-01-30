Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,530 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $49,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $242.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

