Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $40,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,820 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.82 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $171.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

