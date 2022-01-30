Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period.

PKW stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

