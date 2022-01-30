Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 7,986 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 126.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REMX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $126.01.

