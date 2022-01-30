Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.