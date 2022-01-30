Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 515.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

