Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 174 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

