Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Shares of City stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. City has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of City by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

