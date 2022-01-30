Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.