Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.01

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 25605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

