Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

