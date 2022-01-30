ESBC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $60,930.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

