Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 352

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

