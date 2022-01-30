Euronav NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EURN stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -4.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

