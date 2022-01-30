EvenCoin Hits Market Cap of $50,048.65 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,048.65 and $39,369.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00250133 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006885 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.01129704 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003833 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

