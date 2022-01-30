EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Down 57.3% in January

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up 0.60 on Friday, reaching 11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.42.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million. Equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $68,920,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $13,192,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

